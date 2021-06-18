Body of elderly fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says Richard Irwin Bagwell’s body was found Friday morning in the Aimwell area of the lake off La. 1215. (Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a 73-year-old man who went out fishing Thursday afternoon and never returned has been found and recovered from Toledo Bend.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says Richard Irwin Bagwell’s body was found Friday morning in the Aimwell area of the lake off LA Hwy 1215. His boat was found against the bank several hundred yards from his body, not far from his home on Toledo Bend Lake. He is believed to have drowned.

The sheriff’s office says Bagwell’s wife told them he went fishing Thursday around 4 p.m., then called her around 8:30 p.m. to tell her he was having motor problems and he would use his trolling motor to get back home.

Bagwell was an avid fisherman, and he did have some health issues, according to the sheriff’s office. His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.