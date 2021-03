LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) The identity of the man found in the water at the Civic Center Monday afternoon has been released.

The body of Zealon Dray Solomon, 34, of Breaux Bridge, was found floating near the Civic Center sea wall around 3:43 p.m. Monday, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

According to KPLC, Kirkum said the death is currently being investigated as a drowning.