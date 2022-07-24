TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) – A boating incident Saturday, claimed the life of a Loranger man. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says impairment is suspect to have played a part.

According to agents, at about 4:30 p.m. they responded to coordinates in Lake Pontchartrain after passengers on the boat said 21-year-old Hunter Prevost had fallen off.

Investigations revealed Prevost fell off the front of the 25-foot vessel and was hit by the propeller. It is not known if he was wearing a life jacket at that time. His body was recovered at about 7 p.m.

Agents say, the boat’s operator 22-year-old Lane Keenan of Folsom, was reportedly impaired at the time Prevost fell and was arrested for:

Operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI)

Vehicular homicide

Reckless operation of a vessel

Punishment for Vehicular homicide can bring fines from $2,000 to $15,000 and five to 30 years in prison while DWIs bring fines from $300 to $1,000 with up to six months in jail and Reckless Operation of a vessel brings a $200 fine and 90 days in jail.

Prevost’s body was turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.