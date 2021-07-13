Body found in W. Shreveport identified as missing teen Shamia Little

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body found Monday afternoon in West Shreveport has been presumptively identified as Shamia Little, according to the Caddo Coroner’s office.

Little, 17, had been missing since last Tuesday. Her body was found Monday behind a business in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, less than a block away from Doug Williams park, where she was last seen.

Little is believed to have been abducted from the park, leaving her family and loved ones searching and pleading for her safe return.

Louisiana State Police canceled the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Little hours after the body was found.

Investigators were still out at the scene Tuesday afternoon, gathering evidence and using K9s to search for more clues as to what happened to Shamia Little and who is responsible.

Investigators searched the area Tuesday where the body believed to be that of Shamia Little was found on Monday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The coroner’s office says the identification is pending scientific confirmation and an autopsy has been ordered.

The death becomes the 50th homicide for Shreveport-Caddo Parish in 2021.

Little’s death remains under investigation by Shreveport police.