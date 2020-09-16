Blood donors needed post Hurricane Sally

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD)- The Blood Center strongly encourages the community to donate blood as they continue to prepare for Hurricane Sally.
Due to the incoming hurricane, The Blood Center has suspended blood collections along Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Blood Center is the primary supplier in those areas and fears the supply could fall to dangerous low levels.
“This marks the third consecutive week we’ve ceased operations and it’s a strong reminder that the need for blood is constant,” said Billy Weales, President of the Blood Center.
All blood donations are screened for COVID-19 antibodies and results are shared with donors three to five business days after their donation.
Due to COVID-19 concerns:
- All donations facilities are sanitized regularly and following all FDA and CDC guidelines
- Donors need to schedule their appointment at https://www.thebloodcenter.org/.
- Arrive as close to your scheduled appointment time, eat a good meal before donating blood, and visit TheBloodCenter.org the day of their donation to begin the registration screening in advance to accelerate the donation process.
- Donors need to wear a mask.
For more information on blood donation, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit https://www.thebloodcenter.org/. Find The Blood Center on social media @TheBloodCenter.
