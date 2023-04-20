BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Senate Bill 12, authored by State Senator Cleo Fields that would require all Louisiana schools to have defibrillators on campus, has passed out of committee to be reviewed.

This bill will require schools from kindergarten through college to have the presence of a defibrillator on-site that will most likely increase a sufferer’s chance of survival.

The bill aims to stop sudden cardiac-related deaths among students.

“Just like you prepare for a fire drill, you will be preparing for if a kid or a parent or a teacher passes out for some cardio reasons, we know how to deal with it, and everybody should know what to do, when to do it, and how to do it,” said State Senator Cleo Fields.

Fields’ new bill will require all educational institutions to have an AED and someone trained to use it. He says he will team up with health officials to implement rules and regulations that will ensure the devices are in operative condition as well as having an easily accessible location within the athletic department.

“It also amended the bill to provide for an action plan. Every school must have an action plan. If something like this happens.”

Highlighting the importance of having defibrillators in the classroom — just this week– a local community is mourning the loss of a Jena High School student.

The Jena Times confirmed the student died after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the Jena chief of police –Scott Mclendon—-the incident occurred around 11 a.m. inside a classroom of the school. The case remains under investigation.

If the bill passes it is expected to become law in January, 2024.

An account has been established at CLB – The Community Bank, Jena Branch, for anyone wishing to donate to help cover funeral expenses.