BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Even with COVID protocols rolling back, lawmakers at the Capitol are making a push to undo vaccine mandates.

There has been a lot of controversy over requiring vaccination status to be presented in order to let someone into a business or entity. HB54 by Representative Larry Bagley would make it a crime to do so.

“There are so many things that we do and [it] has caused so much trouble that I just think as an American citizen it’s my right to choose when I put something in my body,” Rep. Bagley said.

The bill would create a $1,000 fine for anyone who asks for their COVID-19 vaccination status in order to allow them into their business. Rep. Bagley, who said he did get two shots, said it limits people who choose not to get vaccinated. His main unproven claims that a recent heart attack he suffered could have happened due to being vaccinated and if he could go back he might change his mind about getting the shots.

“I don’t believe anybody has a right to put a needle in my arm and put medicine there if I don’t want it,” Rep. Bagley said.

Right away, members had a problem with the bill, even after it was amended to remove jail time as a punishment. Despite how they feel about vaccines they found an issue with forcing businesses to be subject to a crime.

“I don’t want to impose any of our laws on a private business owner if they want to put up a sign that says you have to be vaccinated to come into their facility,” Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said.

Many of the members on the House Criminal Justice committee said they are against vaccine mandates but feel this bill is not the best way to go about undoing or preventing them.

“The appropriate way to do this would be to prohibit the government or any governmental entity from enforcing these kinds of things,” Rep. Richard Nelson said.

Lawmakers also pointed out the language of the bill would make it a crime simply to inquire about if someone is vaccinated, which they believe is not discrimination.

After only a short debate between the representatives, Rep. Bagley decided to voluntarily defer his bill to work on it to potentially bring it back another day.