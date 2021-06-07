Bill to decriminalize marijuana in small amounts heads to Governor’s desk

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A bill that will decriminalize marijuana in small amounts passed its final stop in the Senate. It now heads to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk where it has not been said if he will sign it.

Under this bill, when someone is found in possession of 14 grams or less of marijuana it is considered to be for personal use. The jail time would be removed and the fine is reduced to $100. The goal of the bill is to keep people out of jail for the first offense of having marijuana. The fine is currently set at $300 which some people can not afford and they end up in jail.

Representative Cedric Glover modeled his bill after an ordinance in Shreveport that is already enacted.

There are similar rules in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Rep. Glover wanted to make the law consistent across the state and make it easier for law enforcement to know where the rule applies.