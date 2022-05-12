UPDATE:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Rep. McCormick is removing the bill back to the calendar after the amendment is added.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – HB813 has garnered a lot of attention nationwide. The bill would make abortions a crime of homicide and make any damage to a fertilized egg an assault.

The controversial bill made it out of the House Criminal Justice Committee last week and has seen an outpouring of support and opposition.

Rep. Ivey points out that the bill language says the state would be told to ignore the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. Rep. McCormick denies that even though he did say that in committee last week.

Notably, Right to Life, a major anti-abortion group in Louisiana, has come out against the bill. They say it goes too far by criminalizing women. Their goal is to help women through their pregnancy.

Before the bill is heard, a large group of anti-abortionists took to Memorial Hall at the State Capitol to support the bill. One pastor that has been a leading voice for the bill says he would not be willing to amend the bill in any way.

But there are plans to amend the bill to remove the criminal charges against women.

The amendments have the Roe overturn trigger. It specifies it’s unlawful for a physician to perform an abortion. Not the woman seeking it, it does not outlaw contraception or IVF — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 12, 2022

The House convenes at 2 p.m. and the bill will be heard later on. Stay with Your Local Election Headquarters for the latest updates.