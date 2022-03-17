BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana House member Dodie Horton introduced a bill into the state legislature Thursday that would bar school employees from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms.

House Bill 837 would prohibit teachers and other employees from discussing or incorporating the topics into lessons for grades from kindergarten to eighth grade.

The bill further prohibits teachers or employees from discussing their own sexual orientation of gender identity with students through the 12th grade.

The bill is similar to one currently working its way through Florida’s law making process, sometimes referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Louisiana is not the only state to copy Florida’s controversial bill, at least 15 other states have introduced similar bills.