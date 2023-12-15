LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Delegation led by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has introduced a bill to include Lafourche Parish in the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

According to Cassidy, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Act, signed into law in 2006, established the area for 15 years in St. Mary, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Landry, Avoyelles, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Assumption, Terrebonne, Lafayette, West Baton Rouge, Concordia, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

Then, earlier this year, the area was reauthorized to continue work until 2037.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, III said the area raises awareness of the Atchafalaya region and Louisiana’s culture.

“As the representative of the east and west boundaries of the Atchafalaya Basin, it is evident that the people and culture of Lafourche Parish are inextricably linked to the heritage of this nationally significant region that I have the honor to represent,” said Representative Garret Graves (R-La.-06).

“The expansion of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area to include Lafourche Parish is wonderful news for Louisiana. Not only will it enhance economic development in the region, it will improve quality of life and provide a clean environment to enjoy. I’m proud to join my colleagues in the Louisiana delegation for this expansive effort and look forward to watching this nationally historic landscape thrive,” said Representative Julia Letlow (R-La.-05)

“With the addition of Lafourche Parish, a place so rich with natural resources and a strong Louisiana identity, our Atchafalaya story is complete,” said Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Executive Director Justin K. Lemoine.

