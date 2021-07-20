Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive is coming to Louisiana

Did you know that each of the 'Big Boys' were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds?

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are not blowing smoke when we say that the world’s largest steam locomotive is passing through Louisiana next month.

There were 25 Big Boys built starting in 1941. One of those locomotives is going to be in Louisiana very soon. That locomotive is Big Boy No. 4014.

The scheduled stops for Big Boy No. 4014 in Louisiana can be found below:

Image courtesy of Union Pacific

Big Boy No. 4014 was in service for 20 years only stopping after travelling 1,031,205 miles.

After a few years of restoration, Big Boy No. 4014 returned to service over two years ago.

Details about the Big Boy No. 4014 schedule, safety tips and more can be found here.

The entire upcoming steam route for Big Boy No. 4014 is provided by Union Pacific: