Biden to visit Louisiana to promote infrastructure plan

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans two stops in Louisiana next week to rally support for his proposed infrastructure plan, the White House said in a statement Saturday.

Biden is scheduled to visit New Orleans and Lake Charles on Thursday as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour, according to the statement.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Saturday that he is excited to welcome the president back to Louisiana to discuss improving infrastructure, hurricane recovery and the COVID crisis.

I’m excited to welcome @POTUS back to Louisiana to discuss improving our infrastructure, hurricane recovery and the COVID crisis. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 1, 2021

Biden has said his proposal for an aggressive series of infrastructure investments would require $2.3 trillion in spending over eight years. It would rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, create more than a million new jobs and would be funded by higher corporate taxes. Biden used his first address to Congress on Wednesday to tout the American Jobs Plan.

Republican lawmakers have doubts about the scope of the proposed package and its tax hikes.

The Biden administration hopes for a vote on the jobs plan later this summer.