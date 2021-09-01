Biden expected in Louisiana on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — President Biden is expected to visit Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 3 to survey the damage left by Hurricane Ida and recovery efforts.
Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) released a statement on the planned visit, thanking the president:
“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana. We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long,” said Cassidy.
“We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”Sen. Bill Cassidy