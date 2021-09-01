Biden expected in Louisiana on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden listens during a FEMA briefing on Hurricane Ida in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — President Biden is expected to visit Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 3 to survey the damage left by Hurricane Ida and recovery efforts.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) released a statement on the planned visit, thanking the president: