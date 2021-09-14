Biden approves Louisiana Federal Emergency Declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — President Biden approved Gov. Edwards’s request for a federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas on Monday night, the day after Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state in preparation for the storm’s arrival.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday thanked President Joseph R. Biden for his quick approval of the Governor’s request for a federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was granted by the President on Monday night.

“I want to thank the President and Louisiana’s federal counterparts at FEMA for their strong partnership as we work to respond to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicholas while also recovering from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida. It’s vital that we have as many resources as possible to respond to the forecasted heavy rainfall, potential for flash flooding and river flooding across central Louisiana and all of South Louisiana. The President’s federal emergency declaration will help us achieve that, as we will be able to move federal personnel and assets to where they are needed. Louisiana has been tested time and time again, but our strong partnerships at the federal, state and local level are key to our communities standing back up and recovering. I am constantly motivated by the strength of Louisianans as we continue to weather these storms.” Gov. Edwards

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for all 64 Louisiana parishes.

On Sunday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicholas, allowing the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments as they respond. President Biden’s federal emergency declaration allows Louisiana to mobilize federal resources the state already has in place as well as to request additional resources if needed. Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Ida, with many homes and businesses still damaged from these events. Heavy rainfall could complicate current storm recovery