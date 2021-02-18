Biden approves emergency declaration for Louisiana’s winter weather woes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, announced President Joe Biden has approved a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana in response to the recent severe winter weather event.

“In addition to local response efforts to current winter conditions, federal assistance will now be available,” said Cassidy. “I will continue to make sure Louisiana families have access to the resources they need. To the people of Louisiana, stay safe and vigilant.”

This has been a very tough week. Although our resilience is being tested once again, we're going to get through this. Everyone needs to continue to heed the warnings of your local officials, be very careful heating to your homes, and be vigilant on the roadways. #lagov #lawx — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 18, 2021

With this declaration, Louisiana will receive Public Assistance Category B Emergency Protective Measures. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is authorized to provide emergency protective measures (Category B) for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is for all 64 parishes in the State of Louisiana.