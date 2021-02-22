Biden amends Louisiana hurricane disaster declaration; feds will pay larger percentage

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, D.C (KLFY) — U.S. President Joe Biden announced today that he is amending Louisiana’s disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura, which will allow the federal government to pay a larger amount of eligible assistance.

Under the original disaster declaration in August 2020, federal funding was made available for Public Assistance, Hazard Mitigation, and Other Needs Assistance at 75% of the total eligible costs. Under today’s order, that amount has been increased to 90% of costs, except for assistance previously authorized at 100%.