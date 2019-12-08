Live Now
Bicyclist from Baton Rouge dies in crash on Airline Hwy.

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – A 61-year-old Baton Rouge man died on Saturday afternoon after the bicycle he was riding hit the back of a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer.

Around 3 p.m, Kendal Robbins was travelling west on Siegen Ln. while a tractor trailer was going north on Airline Hwy., according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP said, “Robbins attempted to cross the northbound lanes of travel on US Hwy 61 and struck the rear of the Peterbilt.”

Authorities pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.

State police believe that Kendal Robbins was impaired at the time of the crash.

LSP did get a toxicology sample from Robbins and it was submitted for analysis.

The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was not hurt.

LSP said, the tractor trailer driver “was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.”

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Louisiana State Police passed on this safety message for bicyclists:

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries.  Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as possible and obey all traffic laws.

