(KLFY) Superstar Beyonce is sending some relief to those affected by the winter storm.

Her organization BeyGOOD is teaming up with Adidas to send up to $1,000 to those affected by the recent winter weather.

Anyone living in Texas or any other state is eligible.

If you need the help, apply here