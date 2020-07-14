COVID-19 daily updates

Live at 1:30 p.m.: BESE holds special board meeting to discuss, vote on plan to reopen schools for 2020-2021 school year

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will be holding a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to unveil and vote on a plan to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The meeting will be live-streamed by BESE on their YouTube page beginning at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the full stream below:

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar