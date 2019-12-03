1  of  2
UPDATE: Berwick teen found

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: According to Berwick Police, Alexis Couvillion was found safely around 3:00 am Thursday morning.

Police say the ‘runaway juvenile’ was found thanks to tips received from the public. They said they “would like to thank everyone that assisted during this investigation and helping bring her home safe.”

ORIGIGNAL STORY: The Berwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Alexis Couvillion was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning leaving Berwick High School in St. Mary Parish.

She was last seen wearing a Berwick High Letterman jacket.

Police say she has brown hair, brown eyes, medium build and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.

She is not believed to be in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 985-384-7710.

