Benton man charged in crash that killed Captain Shreve football coach

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man is facing charges in connection with the rollover crash that killed Plain Dealing native and Captain Shreve assistant football coach Logan Allen Sunday morning.

Shreveport police say 23-year-old-Julian Tyler Stephens was at the wheel of the 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup truck Allen and another passenger were riding in when it rolled over and crashed in the 700 block of Clyde Fant Parkway just before 7 a.m. Sunday. Allen was thrown from the truck and suffered life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital. The second passenger was also injured, but is expected to survive.

Police say their investigation revealed that Julian Stephens fled the scene of the crash on foot before officers arrived. They say they tracked Stephens down in the 2900 block of North Market Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Stephens was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center late Sunday night on charges of negligent homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, and hit-and-run driving. Bond is set at $35,000.

The crash remains under investigation.

