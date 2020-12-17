Belle Chase man arrested in child pornography, voyeurism investigation

BATON ROUGE, La.- A 33-year-old man was arrested in Plaquemines Parish on child sex crime charges, the state Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

Bradley Kiff faces three counts of video voyeurism under the age of 17, one count of video voyeurism, two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession), and two counts of pornography involving juveniles over the age of 13 (possession).

“Every time a sexual abuse image or video of a child is viewed, that child is re-victimized,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry in a statement from his office. “So my office will continue working tirelessly to find and arrest the criminals who produce, distribute, and possess child pornography.”

Kiff’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail.