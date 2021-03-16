Bell City pedestrian struck, killed in one-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Bell City man is dead after Louisiana State Police say he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of La. 3020 (Opelousas Street) and Sharon Lane in Calcasieu Parish.

Francisco Javier Lopez-Romo, 55, was attempting to cross both lanes of travel on La. 3020 when a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound struck him.

Lopez-Romo sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP Troop D TFC Derek Senegal. The driver of the Nissan was buckled up and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Lopez and the driver of the Nissan for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.