CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Beauregard Parish and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Offices need the public’s help locating a Department of Corrections work release inmate who left his jobsite on Monday, Oct. 30.

Authorities said Derrick W. Brown, 38, of Lake Charles was housed at Louisiana Workforce in DeQuincy and walked off a business on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff where he was worked.

While both law agencies were searching for him, BPSO issued a warrant for the arrest of Brown, charging him with simple escape.

So far, CPSO and BPSO efforts to find him have been unsuccessful.

If anyone knows of Brown’s whereabouts, they are asked to call CPSO at (337) 491-3795. Authorities said anyone found assisting or harboring Brown will be charged accordingly.

