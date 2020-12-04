BCPD: Woman, baby escape unharmed after chase that ended in crash, standoff on Airline Dr.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man involved in a standoff with police after a pursuit that ended with a crash and standoff on Airline Drive Wednesday morning is now in custody and facing several charges and police say the woman originally sought along with him was the victim of a domestic incident.

41-year-old Robert Sneed, III of Taylor, Louisiana is charged with illegal use of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and kidnapping. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Police say 38-year-old Robert Sneed, III of Taylor, Louisiana is charged with illegal use of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and kidnapping in connection with the original incident early Wednesday morning that touched off the search for Sneed and 31-year-old Chabrielle Hester of Dallas.

Both were identified as “subjects” police wanted to find after officers were called to investigate a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. outside a home on Wildcrest Street in the Stockwell neighborhood and arrived to find an abandoned 18-wheeler and evidence that shots had been fired.

Investigators learned that Sneed and Hester both were drivers of the 18-wheeler and were arguing with each other before leaving the area.

BCPD issued a “be on the lookout” notification for Sneed’s vehicle, a 2008 blue Chevrolet Avalanche. The vehicle spotted around 10:20 a.m. on Airline Drive, prompting a pursuit in which police Sneed continued to drive recklessly and at a high rate of speech before it ended in a crash near Misty Lane.

The crash involved at least four vehicles and sent five people to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say Hester and an infant were in the Avalanche at the time of the crash and were among those taken to the hospital as the standoff got underway when Sneed refused to get out of the SUV.

A large police presence converged on the scene, with Special Operations Services, a tactical negotiations team, and Louisiana State Police. Landry said the heavily armed response was because the Sneed had access to a handgun.

Police say Sneed picked up the handgun multiple times while speaking with members of the tactical negotiation team. Ultimately, he was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. after Special Operations Services members hit him with less-lethal bean bag rounds.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries before being booked into the city jail. Police say the investigation continues and more charges are possible.

Airline Drive was shut down from Shed Road to East Texas during the standoff, but has since reopened.