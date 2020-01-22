Live Now
BCPD identifies victim in Whittington Street homicide

Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the woman found fatally shot inside a Bossier City home late Tuesday night.

Kalisca Williams, 26, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside of her home around 11 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Williams family/Facebook)

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 26-year-old Kalisca Sheunta Williams was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside her home in the 900 block of Whittington Street around 11 p.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department. There have been no reports of any arrests. BCPD says detectives are continuing the investigation.

The victim’s aunt, Linda Washington, says Kalisca Williams was a mother of five who loved her children very much. According to the Williams’ family, Kalisca lost her mother over a year ago and the family has grieved ever since.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.

