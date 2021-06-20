BCPD: Citizen dodges gunfire, apprehends suspect in hit & run with stolen car

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanks to an alert citizen, a suspect is in custody in Bossier City, following a vehicle crash and shots fired incident late Sunday morning.

It began around 11 a.m. Sunday when Bossier City Police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of Nina. While on that scene, a report of a hit and run with shots fired involving the stolen car at the intersection of East Texas and Benton Road was dispatched.

When police arrived just minutes later, a citizen had apprehended the suspect who was then turned over to police.

According to police at the scene, the driver of a Cadillac, which was identified as a stolen car, crashed into a small silver car and tried to flee on foot. A citizen, who was armed, saw what happened and began to chase the driver of the Cadillac.

When they reached the front door of Zaxby’s Restaurant in the 800 block of Benton Road, the driver of the stolen car pulled out a handgun and fired four shots at the citizen, who, uninjured, then caught up with him and held him until police arrived.

The suspect, who police described as a male in his mid-30s, was taken into custody and booked into the Bossier City jail.

