BBB warns public about package delivery notice scam

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public about a scam that is circulating the area.

The scam sends out a text message or an email, telling you to track your delivery, or saying there is a problem with your order, and instructing you to click on a link.

By clicking the link, the scammers can grab your information, possibly steal your identity, or even possibly release a virus on your computer or tablet.

Here are some helpful tips: