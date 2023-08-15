NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority’s board of commissioners approved the Bayou Phoenix master plan for the former Six Flags site at a meeting on Monday night.

NORA officials said the approval of the plan marks the next step in the process of redeveloping the “high-profile” location.

With the approval, they said developer Bayou Phoenix can move forward with tasks in the process including negotiating the ground lease agreement.

The Bayou Phoenix master plan was revealed in March, and includes a waterpark, hotels, restaurants and athletic fields.

“NORA is excited to see this process unfold and anticipates that this project will bring renewed economic vitality to the area, offering new opportunities for local businesses and residents alike,” NORA officials said in a statement.

As the redevelopment plan moves forward, NORA officials said the Bayou Phoenix team will provide regular updates.

