Bayou Country Superfest on ‘hiatus,’ will not return this year

The music festival will not take place this year, or for the foreseeable future.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Louisiana’s biggest country music festival is ending its 10-year run.

Festival organizers announced on Twitter Monday that the festival will go on “hiatus,” effectively canceling the annual event.

“After 10 years of bringing the best in country music to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Bayou Country Superfest will be on hiatus until further notice,” the tweet said. “We thank the fans who came for the party, and the event sponsors who helped make the Festival a Memorial Day Weekend tradition.”

Bayou Country Superfest drew about 50,000 people to their return to Baton Rouge last May. That’s about half the attendance that they had last time the festival was hosted in Baton Rouge in 2016.