Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bayou Country Superfest on ‘hiatus,’ will not return this year

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

The music festival will not take place this year, or for the foreseeable future.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Louisiana’s biggest country music festival is ending its 10-year run.

Festival organizers announced on Twitter Monday that the festival will go on “hiatus,” effectively canceling the annual event.

“After 10 years of bringing the best in country music to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Bayou Country Superfest will be on hiatus until further notice,” the tweet said. “We thank the fans who came for the party, and the event sponsors who helped make the Festival a Memorial Day Weekend tradition.”

Bayou Country Superfest drew about 50,000 people to their return to Baton Rouge last May. That’s about half the attendance that they had last time the festival was hosted in Baton Rouge in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories