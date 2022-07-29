BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic, the annual football matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University, will be staying on NBC for another three years.

NBC Sports and the Bayou Classic have agreed to a new media rights extension through 2024. The new deal extends the partnership that began in 1991.

As part of the extension, Southern and Grambling State will participate in professional development programming through NBCU Academy. NBC Sports will also have select journalism students from both Southern and Grambling covering the game for NBCSports.com.

“A huge thanks to NBC for bringing the Bayou Classic tradition of college football to national television,” said Dennis Shields, President-Chancellor, Southern University System. “What began as a one-year agreement in 1991 to introduce the Bayou Classic to a worldwide audience, has spanned 32 years and allowed millions of viewers all over the world to be a part of this HBCU showcase. In addition to highlighting the talents of our student-athletes, coaches, and marching bands, the new extension agreement’s added opportunities for SU and GSU communications students to participate in professional development, training, and key networking opportunities, are invaluable.”

“It was no small feat returning to New Orleans last year for what proved to be an exciting game,” said Rick Gallot, Grambling State University President. “With the debut of Coach Hue Jackson, a motivated group of G-Men, World Famed Tiger Marching band, exhilarating cheerleaders, and passionate GramFam, we look forward to sharing the Bayou Classic experience with viewers across the country.”

The Bayou Classic record is currently tied, with Southern and Grambling each winning 24 games since the series began in 1974.

“We’re excited to continue this 30-plus year partnership with the Bayou Classic,” said Gary Quinn, VP, Programming, NBC Sports. “We’re eager to amplify the great legacy of the Bayou Classic and the HBCU mission by showcasing this year’s game on NBC and Peacock, and we’re equally looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of this historic rivalry in 2023.”

The Bayou Classic is set for November 26 at 1 p.m. and will be aired on Local NBC 33.