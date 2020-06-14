Bayou Classic could be moved outside New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Bayou Classic might not be played in the Superdome for just the second time in the game’s history, but New Orleans is still a possible venue.

The city however has been a hot-bed for COVID-19, and Southern administration is keeping player safety first.

“We want to make sure that as we look around that we’re protecting our student athletes, possibly from hotpots and difficult environments as it relates to the virus,” Southern Athletics Director Roman Banks said.

Friday during a board of supervisors meeting, Banks said the possible locations include A.W. Mumford Stadium, Death Valley or Independence Stadium in Shreveport, but Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs says the game needs to be in New Orleans.

“With it being the Bayou Classic, then there’s no other place for it to be than on the bayou so it has to be in south Louisiana. It’s vital. It’s pivotal, and it’s important for our programs,” Fobbs said.

Even if the Superdome remains the host for the HBCU rivalry, the events surrounding the game are an even bigger question mark, and rather than a week long event, the 48th edition of the game could be just a game.

“The Bayou Classic is not the typical Bayou Classic this year. It’s not the Battle of the Bands. It’s not the Greek Show so it won’t have that pageantry,” Banks added.

