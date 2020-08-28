Battered Louisiana begins recovery after Hurricane Laura as death toll rises to 10

(DAILY ADVERTISER) — Hurricane Laura’s Louisiana death toll rose to 10 Friday as four more storm-related fatalities were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning — and the toll could grow.

At least five people total have died because of carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards. Four people were killed by falling trees, and one man drowned when his boat sank during the storm.

The governor said the state has now began the long process of recovery from Cameron to Lake Charles and Alexandria to Monroe even as a widening water crisis emerged with more than 200,000 people with dry spigots.

Parts of coastal Cameron were virtually wiped off the map, while the mayor of Lake Charles, the largest Louisiana city hit by the storm, told residents there many areas may be uninhabitable for weeks.

“‘Look and leave’ truly is the best option for many,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in a Facebook post.

