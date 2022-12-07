BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is commemorated annually on Dec. 7.

The day is set aside to honor all who lost their lives during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.

Citizens of Baton Rouge were able to participate in an event that recognized the deceased Wednesday afternoon when the U.S.S. KIDD Veterans Museum held a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony.

On its official Facebook page, the USS KIDD Veterans Museum stated, “USS KIDD Veterans Museum will commemorate the 81st Anniversary of the Imperial Japanese Navy attack on Pearl Harbor with a remembrance service beginning at 11:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 2022.”

It added, “The Executive Director of the Museum, Parks Stephenson, will present new evidence on the history of the attack during his keynote speech. His work in identifying the remains and determining the actions of a Japanese Special Attack submarine that conducted a successful attack inside the harbor will be briefly described during the ceremony, with additional details to follow in a special podcast that will simultaneously go live on the USS KIDD Veterans Museum YouTube channel.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In attendance will be active-duty sailors from the third U.S. Navy ship named for Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd, Sr., killed aboard the USS ARIZONA during the attack. The Navy’s newest USS KIDD, DDG-100, was commissioned in 2007 and is on active duty with Carrier Strike Group 9 in the Pacific. Her homeport is Everett, Washington. The sailors will also help with the elder ship’s preservation work during their stay in Louisiana.”

During the ceremony, music was provided by the United States Marine Forces Reserve Band from New Orleans.