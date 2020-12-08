Baton Rouge’s top cop said pandemic changed crime trends as city sees worst homicide rate in 20 years

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is laying out his department’s efforts to combat violent crime in what has become a record year for homicides.

“There is nothing simple about policing in America today. It is very, very complicated,” said Paul. The city’s top cop was a guest Monday morning on Talk Louisiana.

He said Baton Rouge saw a decrease in homicides in the last two years with that trend looking to continue in 2020. Then the pandemic hit and crime trends changed.

Paul added, “We’re seeing more daytime homicides. There’s a closer relationship between victims and suspects. Over 600% increase in intimate partner, domestic homicides. We’re seeing some increases in group or gang violence that’s being driven on social media.”

“This is more homicides than any year in the last 20 years making 2020 the deadliest year for homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish,” said East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark. He dropped that stat on his weekly Facebook live.

Chief Paul said the department reassigned 27 officers from specialized divisions to uniform patrol.

He also believes the Mayor’s Safe,Hopeful, and Healthy initiative to help stop crime before it starts will make a difference for years to come.

“So we’re hoping making those adjustments to the new data, we’re able to finish the year on a more positive note,” added Paul.

