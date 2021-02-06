Baton Rouge viral sensation to appear in Super Bowl TikTok tailgate

It all started with a viral video recorded in front of a Richards Honda car dealership on Millerville Blvd.

Now, millions of views later, Durrell Smylie, widely known on social media as Relly B., will stand before a national audience during Sunday’s Super Bowl, virtually that is.

In an Instagram post shared on Feb. 4, Smylie announced that he will be apart of the “first-ever” Super Bowl LV TikTok Tailgate.

The NFL announced the unique collaboration with social media giant, TikTok as a two-hour pregame experience for 7,500 health care heroes who have been invited to attend Sunday’s match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Smylie quickly rose to social media stardom after posting a now-deleted video to Twitter in early December 2020, marketing himself, asking potential customers to venture to the Honda dealership to purchase a vehicle.

WHERE THE MONEY RESIDE 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/gKFLP9gw6c — BET (@BET) December 18, 2020

In a catchy song, the car salesman rapped “Where the money reside, where the money reside” over an instrumental from popular hit single “Salt Shaker” created by rap duo the Ying Yang Twins.

During a recent interview, Smylie revealed that the classic video was actually improvised and nearly a month old before it went viral.

What is now arguably one of the catchiest phrases of 2020, Durrell admitted he was originally nervous to post the video.

“I never posted a video on Twitter. I’ve never posted it [anywhere] besides Instagram. So for me to post that … on Twitter and not even be able to go to sleep … at night and wake up late for work and everything else, because my phone kept going off with notifications, I kind of knew I was going up then,” Smylie said.

On top of receiving millions of views, the Louisiana native has been featured in a number of memes and remixes.

Social media influencers like Saweetie, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Big Boy, actresses including Taraji P. Henson and Niecy Nash and even popular radio personality Ricky Smiley have commented on the Louisiana native’s video, driving up the views even more.

Miley Cyrus will headline the #TikTokTailgate livestream experience, leading up to the big game.

Viewers can tune in through the NFL’s TikTok page starting at 1:30 p.m. CST.

Super Bowl LV will air live on KLFY beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.