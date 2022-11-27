NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a shooting in downtown New Orleans that left a Baton Rouge teenager dead and another in custody over the weekend.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 26), officers were called to the 700 block of Canal Street. The location is just blocks away from the site where a gunman opened fire and struck multiple people on Bourbon Street only hours later.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he later died.

The NOPD’s Homicide Unit later identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting. The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed by police due to his age.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, the victim was walking on Canal Street when the suspect approached him and began firing shots. Other details on what led up to the shooting, including a possible motive, were unavailable.

Detectives say the 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, along with illegal carrying of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner and notification of his family.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Homicide Division at (504) 659-5300.