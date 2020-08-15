Baton Rouge Police searching for missing teenager

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10-year-old Amyra Harrison has not been seen since 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 15.

The last time anyone saw Amyra “was near the intersection of Frenchtown Rd. at Country Rd. in Central, La.,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD provided this description of Amyra Harrison:

4’9” tall

Weighs 85lbs

Last seen wearing pink shorts and a white t-shirt

BRPD says that Harrison lives “in the Blvd De Province area.”

If you have any information on the location of Amyra Harrison, please call BRPD at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).