Baton Rouge Police investigating drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Public officials and the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a three-year-old girl dead and a driver in the hospital.

Friday night, officers received a phone call from witnesses saying a car had flipped over into a ditch on S. Flannery Road. When police got to the scene the the toddler was dying from gunshot wounds. She was later declared dead on the scene.

Travis Robinson, lived in a neighborhood bordering the road where the accident occurred. He says he jumped over his fence when he heard multiple gunshots and screaming. When he got to the scene, he says he saw a father and daughter bleeding profusely from a combination of gunshot wounds and crash injuries.

” You’re never alright when you’re right there holding a man holding his child that just got shot,” Robinson says.

Robinson said he took the girl’s pulse as she was dying near the crash sight.

Another witness, John Fontenot, says he also heard screaming coming from S. Flannery Road. He saw the car overturned and two women screaming that a child had been killed.

” That just touched me right there,” Fontenot said. ” They killed a 4-year-old girl.”

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul both released statements on the crime scene. The mayor asked that anyone involved call Crime Stoppers immediately.