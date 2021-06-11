Baton Rouge Police Department releases body-cam footage of controversial strip-search

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has released body-cam footage of a strip-search incident that happened on January 1, 2020.

The PD conducted the search on a 16-year-old boy and his brother during a traffic stop, and has fallen under public scrutiny for it.

Video previously obtained by WAFB 9News Investigators shows officers grabbing the genitals of the 16-year-old and his older brother, Clarence Green. Baton Rouge police officers were looking for drugs when they stopped the car that the two men were riding in.

Green was locked up for the gun that officers found on him. He sat behind bars for several months until the charges were dropped.

The family filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the Baton Rouge Police Department and the officers involved. That case was dismissed after the city settled with the family for $35,000.