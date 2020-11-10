Baton Rouge Police asking for public’s help to identify suspect accused of punching, verbally assaulting SU student-athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating an incident involving a Southern University student-athlete.

Officers say the woman was punched in the chest and verbally assaulted while walking around the lakes near LSU in the 2800 block of Dalrymple Drive around 6:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

Authorities say the suspect quickly ran away from the area after the incident occurred.

Police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the unknown white male suspect in the photo below.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are looking for this man who is accused of punching and verbally assaulting a woman in the 2800 block of Dalrymple Drive around 6:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

nyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Major Assaults Division at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

Southern University released a statement Tuesday, Nov. 10 about the incident saying it may have been racially motivated.

According to the university, there was some sort of verbal and physical altercation between a female student-athlete and a bystander.