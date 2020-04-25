1  of  2
Baton Rouge Police arrest teen accused of throwing rocks at drivers

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 14-year-old has been arrested for allegedly throwing large rocks at motorists in Louisiana’s capital.

WAFB-TV reported the teenager is accused in three incidents and faces three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the incidents occurred as vehicles traveled Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge. In one incident a rock shattered the windshield of a Prarieville woman’s vehicle, hitting her head. The injury required staples.

The woman, whose name was not released, posted on Facebook pictures of a gash to her head that was caused by the broken glass.

“Still picking out glass from my face,” she said in the post. “Thankful I’m still alive, it could have been fatal.”

Police said the teen was caught near the scene of one of the alleged incidents by officers on patrol. His name has not been released because of his age.

