Baton Rouge PD: 2-year-old girl killed in overnight ‘rampage,’ 41-year-old man in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 41-year-old Kendrick Myles is under arrest after allegedly committing a string of crimes over a seven-hour period.

Myles was apprehended on Friday morning after starting what authorities are calling a “rampage,” at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

It all started when Myles kidnapped “a 9-year-old family member from a home in the Bluebonnet Blvd. area,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

After kidnapping the 9-year-old, Myles travelled to a residence in the 3600 block of Osceola St.

BRPD says Myles “forced his way in and shot a male victim in the hand.”

After that, Myles made to West Upland St. and “fired multiple shots into a home, striking 2-year-old Azariah Thomas,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The 2-year-old girl died later at a local hospital.

Now almost 2 hours into this ‘rampage,’ “Myles and another family member exchanged gunfire,” at 1431 Snipe St.

No one was hurt in that shooting on Snipe St.

This all came to an end when Myles was caught around 2:45 a.m.

BRPD says, “Myles was taken into custody in the 1600 block of Swan Ave.”

The 9-year-old who was kidnapped is back home safe and sound.

Myles is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Myles is facing these charges:

Kidnapping

Home Invasion

Attempt 2nd Degree Murder

1st Degree Murder

6 counts of Attempt 1 st Degree Murder.

Degree Murder. 3 counts of Illegal Use of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by Persons convicted of certain felonies

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office assisted BPRD in this case.

The investigation remains ongoing.