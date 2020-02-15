Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Baton Rouge mayor calls Crime Stoppers a ‘graffiti hotline’

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 photo, a graffiti covers the wall of a building at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India. Students of New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University have turned the campus’ sandstone walls into a canvas of discontent. The spray-painted slogans and symbols reflect their opposition to a new law that provides a path to citizenship for religious groups from neighboring countries except Muslims. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trying to curb graffiti in Louisiana’s capital city, Baton Rouge’s mayor is urging people who want to report individuals vandalizing property to call the local Crime Stoppers number.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is calling Crime Stoppers the city’s “graffiti hotline.” She’s asking anyone with photos or video of people spray painting graffiti or otherwise damaging property to notify law enforcement at www.crimestoppersbr.com or through the anonymous Crime Stoppers app.

“Our visitors and residents deserve a beautiful community, free of eyesores,” Broome said in a statement. “So many of our citizens and business owners are capturing images of vandals on their video surveillance systems. This evidence can be submitted directly to law enforcement.”

Broome’s request comes after graffiti has been popping up around the city, including on the ground behind a new Mississippi River levee sculpture and on the sign of the historic Sweet Olive Cemetery. Her office said citizen involvement helped lead to the arrests of two individuals for those unrelated incidents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar