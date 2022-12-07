BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer.

According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.

Deputies say just over a month later, in late August, The Addison informed Jones his services were no longer needed. According to the official report, “the suspect (Jones) was very upset about the situation, but ultimately turned in his keys to the maintenance room.”

However, officials say it was only a few days later when an employee of The Addison noticed that multiple items that had been under Jones’s care seemed to be missing.

This employee told deputies they scoured Facebook in search of information on Jones and discovered that Jones was selling the items on his personal Facebook Marketplace page.

EBRSO says when detectives followed up on the case, they realized the items had been posted while Jones was still employed by The Addison and that he’d also recently pawned Air Conditioning Units that belonged to the apartment complex.

According to authorities, the allegedly stolen items that were for sale included:

A pressure washer with a scrub brush ($702)

Two A/C Units ($1,902)

Miscellaneous tools

Detectives report searching for Jones shortly after the alleged thefts, but it would be weeks before they would track him down.

Reports indicate it was September 28 when deputies caught up with Jones during a routine traffic stop.

EBRSO says Jones was one of multiple passengers in a vehicle traveling along Hollywood Street and when the driver of the vehicle failed to use a traffic signal, deputies pulled them over.

An official report goes on to say that after the driver pulled over, Jones jumped out of the car and fled on foot, which prompted deputies to deploy use of a taser in an attempt to stop him.

EBRSO says the taser was effective in subduing Jones and he was arrested on charges that included flight from an officer and two counts of theft.

As of Wednesday, December 7, Jones remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.