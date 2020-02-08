Live Now
Baton Rouge man faces life sentences in 2013 double murder

Louisiana

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man will be formally sentenced to life in prison later this month following his conviction in the 2013 double-murder of a couple in their suburban New Orleans apartment.

A Feb. 20 sentencing date has been set for Melvin Miller of Baton Rouge. He was convicted Wednesday on two second-degree murder counts, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. Sentencing was set for Feb. 20.

The verdict came seven years to the day after Akeem Boudreaux, 22, and Milan Williams, 26, were shot to death in their Metairie apartment.

Prosecutors said Miller had traveled to Metairie from Baton Rouge by bus but returned to Baton Rouge in Williams’ car. The bodies were discovered nine days after the shooting.

According to an account of the trial in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, authorities suspect Miller met Boudreaux, a transgender woman born Morris Boudreaux, online, where she sometimes advertised prostitution services.

