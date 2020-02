BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- The Baton Rouge Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection with the vandalizing of the Historic Sweet Olive Cemetery and other places in the area.

Brandon Hayes, 31, is facing multiple charges after the suspect was booked into EBR correctional facility on Tuesday.

Authorities said Hayes is charged with 14 counts of criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti and one count of criminal damage of historic building and landmarks with graffiti.