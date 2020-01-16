Live Now
Baton Rouge man arrested on attempted murder after neighbor refused to turn music down

Louisiana

by: Karli Carpenter

Posted: / Updated:

Baton Rouge police arrested a 57-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly shot at his neighbor after his neighbor refused to turn down his music.

Byron Keith Johnson of 1716 N. 37th St. faces charges of second degree murder, illegal weapon use and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an affidavit.

The victim said Johnson confronted him about his loud music, and he refused to turn it down, so Johnson left the victim’s residence and later returned with a handgun.

Byron allegedly shot at the victim, but he missed, striking the home’s front door.

Police later found a shell casing near the victim’s front door, and the victim positively identified Johnson in a six-person lineup, according to the affidavit.

