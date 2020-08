Related Content Convicted sex offenders arrested for alleged illegal social media use in Acadia Parish Video

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- After meeting his victim on social media, Jacob Parker, 20, is facing rape charges against a 10-year-old girl.

Parker was arrested on August 15 after officials found a missing 10-year-old child in Parker’s bed, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Parker faces a first-degree rape charge and is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.